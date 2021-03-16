PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 18,610,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,018. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.