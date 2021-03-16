PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Hits $31.27 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $135,275.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00048946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00651503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035069 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,815,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,120,089 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.