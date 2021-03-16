Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $36,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,288. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.