Peerplays Price Up 1.2% This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $36,688.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

