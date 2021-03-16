PegNet (PEG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $6,303.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00453531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.00572174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.