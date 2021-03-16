Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Down 8.8%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.13 and last traded at $124.50. Approximately 8,180,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,608,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.47.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after buying an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
