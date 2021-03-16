Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Down 8.8%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.13 and last traded at $124.50. Approximately 8,180,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,608,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after buying an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

