Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY remained flat at $$27.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGRY. Barclays upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

