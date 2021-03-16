Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 178.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,644 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Pentair worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.