Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Peony token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,048.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,047,138 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

