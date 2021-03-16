Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

