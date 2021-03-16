Perlin (PERL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.76 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $79.94 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00652698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.