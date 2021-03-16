Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

