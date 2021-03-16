Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.