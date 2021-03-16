Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 1,625 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

