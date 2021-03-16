Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 672 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.26 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

