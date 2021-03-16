Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

WOOF traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,851. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

