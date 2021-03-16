Peter Southby Buys 14 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £156.80 ($204.86).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).
  • On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,125.78 ($14.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,065.49. The company has a market capitalization of £712.74 million and a P/E ratio of 26.30. EMIS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

