Peter Southby Buys 14 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £156.80 ($204.86).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,125.78 ($14.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,065.49. The company has a market capitalization of £712.74 million and a P/E ratio of 26.30. EMIS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

