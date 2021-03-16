PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Sells $387,357.92 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,719.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 205,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $288,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

