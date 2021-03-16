PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTR. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

