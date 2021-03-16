Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEYUF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.53.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

