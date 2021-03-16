PFM Asset Management LLC Buys 85,801 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PFM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 276.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,801 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of PFM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,874,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 249,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $77.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.