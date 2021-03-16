PFM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

PFM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of PFM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $15,303,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,484,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,679,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,074,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 2,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,987. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

