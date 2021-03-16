Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $163.38 million and $39.39 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

