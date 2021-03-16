Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 85.4% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $4.30 million and $89,810.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00457033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00120907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.87 or 0.00564341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 42,114,202 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

