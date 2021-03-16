PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

