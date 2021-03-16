Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $559.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $559.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,644.75 or 0.99730973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.47 or 0.00398731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00295877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00761194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00077232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,088,112 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.