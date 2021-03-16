PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0609 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $128,437.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

