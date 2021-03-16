PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Buys C$21,452.60 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,452.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,837 shares in the company, valued at C$321,316.46.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.10. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$151.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.34.

Several research analysts have commented on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

