PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $140.97 million and $17.86 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 430.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,345,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars.

