Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Tops $16.79 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for approximately $12.70 or 0.00022908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.49 or 0.00457103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00062513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.52 or 0.00574355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,352,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,321,617 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

