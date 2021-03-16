Pillar Price Tops $0.0310 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Pillar has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $149,153.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

