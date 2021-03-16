PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 11th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,501. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

