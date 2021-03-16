Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up 1.3% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.48. 340,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.