Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up 1.3% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.
NASDAQ PDD traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.48. 340,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 1.60.
Pinduoduo Company Profile
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.