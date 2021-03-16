Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $61.32 million and approximately $189,258.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00243630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00096248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

