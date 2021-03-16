PIVX (PIVX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $72.02 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 200.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.