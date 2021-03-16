Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s stock price shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.90. 1,702,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 675,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.