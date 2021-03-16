PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $229.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.97 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $200.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

