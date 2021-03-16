Plair Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $151,418.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.