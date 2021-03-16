Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $113,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

