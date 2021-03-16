Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $16.20

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.21), but opened at GBX 17 ($0.22). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 8,686 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.