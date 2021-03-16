Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Hits $3.13 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $403,178.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.00456680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00114006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00073300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00560687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

