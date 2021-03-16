PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $8.81 million and $6.68 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00653695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025920 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035557 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

