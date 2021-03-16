PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect PLBY Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.