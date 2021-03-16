PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Stock Price Up 183%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)’s share price rose 183% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

PLDT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

