Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.