Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 8.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.68. 28,021,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 42,832,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.