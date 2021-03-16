Pluton Price Up 62.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Pluton has a market cap of $8.83 million and $717,215.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $10.37 or 0.00018596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.