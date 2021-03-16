PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PNM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,240. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.