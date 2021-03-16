POA Hits Market Cap of $25.79 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. POA has a total market cap of $25.79 million and $3.05 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,577,019 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
