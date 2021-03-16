PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 1,983,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,627,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

